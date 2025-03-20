Homicide wrestling his final match, no time table set for Goldberg’s return, Sting note

“The Notorious 187” Homicide, who will be wrestling his final match on Thursday night in New York, revealed that he is retiring from professional wrestling way before he would like to, because a doctor recently discovered a cyst on his brain, that has affected his speech, balance, and basic motor skills.

Goldberg recently underwent stem cell treatment, and while he believes he’ll be good to go soon, there’s no exact timeline for when he’ll actually be ready to step back in the ring.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg was asked if he had a time frame for his final match. His answer? He has no clue. “I don’t have any idea,” he admitted. “I just know that I got stem cells five weeks and six days ago, and I’m cleared physically in a very short period of time.”

