Goldberg names potential opponents for his final match, Saraya hints at retirement, Bully Ray/Cena note

– Saraya (via interview with SI’s Rick Ucchino) has hinted at her pro wrestling retirement

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.”

– Bill Goldberg has named the opponents he’d like to face in his 2025 retirement match…

* John Cena

* Roman Reigns

* Bron Breakker

* Gunther

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says for 25 years fans created the monster that is John Cena and are getting what they deserve.

“Cena went to that same well as others in the past with his promo on RAW, but it paid off, and he made it make sense. He did it better than just about anybody else has done it. Every great heel feels justified in their actions…they believe that they are doing the right thing.

John Cena blamed the fans because they kept pushing him and pushing him and pushing him over the last 25 years. They turned him into this monster.”

