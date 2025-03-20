Eddie Kingston pays tribute to Homicide ahead of his retirement

Eddie Kingston recently paid tribute to Homicide ahead of his retirement, emphasizing the immense impact his mentor has had on both his career and the wrestling world. In true Kingston fashion, he began with a bit of humor, saying, “First off, let me be a bit of a wise ass. I hope they put up Homicide’s feud with Steve Corino, his feud with Colt Cabana, his feud with Samoa Joe, his feud with Bryan Danielson—you see how I keep saying feud?” Kingston wanted to highlight that Homicide’s impact went far beyond single matches, pointing out, “When you messed with him, it wasn’t just one match, even though he had great ones with Jamie Noble and AJ Styles.”

More than just a competitor, Homicide was a symbol of possibility and grit, particularly for those from New York. “When Homicide got in there, he showed all New Yorkers that anybody can do it. If they put their mind to it, if they put their heart into it and their soul into this sport, then everybody can do it.” Kingston noted that Homicide’s in-ring style was deeply connected to his roots, adding, “When he went in there? He also fought like a New Yorker. Yeah, I’m a little biased.”

Beyond his personal admiration, Kingston emphasized Homicide’s influence on some of wrestling’s biggest names. “You can ask Samoa Joe, you could ask Bryan, you can ask Cabana, you can ask everybody who was either a featured talent or a future world champion, they all had to go through Homicide.” His contributions weren’t just personal but deeply woven into the fabric of the industry.

However, Kingston’s tribute went beyond wrestling. He shared a personal and heartfelt reflection, revealing that Homicide has been a guiding force in his life. “The last thing that makes me super biased, I know he’s going to hate this, but he’s not just my mentor, he’s really a guardian angel for me.” He described moments when Homicide seemed to instinctively know when Kingston needed him. “He always calls at the right time. He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time.”

To Kingston, Homicide’s legacy is undeniable, placing him among the legends of wrestling. “I watch all his matches just as much as I watched Terry Funk, just as much as I watched Kawasaki and Kobashi and Taue and Misawa and the Three Musketeers of New Japan and so on, I can go on forever. Homicide is always up there, so, enjoy it. Respect it.”

Closing his tribute with a nod to their shared love of Terry Funk, Kingston playfully hinted that retirement may not be permanent. “Happy retirement. Look, we both love Terry Funk so that retirement is not real. But, for now, happy retirement and thank you from everybody. Thank you.”

