Dustin Rhodes and Mike Santana on Homicide's retirement, Stratton-Flair poster, Jamie Hayter note

Mar 20, 2025

Photo Credit: @jmehytr

– Mike Santana posted:

Homicide won his Last Match with Bull James as they defeated Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

The stage filled up as they clapped and celebrated Homicide, among the group of people were Julius Smokes, Magic, Grim Reefer, Steve Mack, and Jay Lover.

Homicide hugged Afa Jr. then went and hugged Santana and talked with him, for those that don’t know Homicide is a mentor to Santana as they worked together in TNA iMPACT in LAX.

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Jamie Hayter newest post “No particular place to go”

Triple H has revealed a new poster for WrestleMania 41, highlighting the WWE Women’s Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

