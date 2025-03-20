Dustin Rhodes and Mike Santana on Homicide’s retirement, Stratton-Flair poster, Jamie Hayter note

– Mike Santana posted:

THANK YOU.

I LOVE YOU. 187 FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/fHWNjTbMGt — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) March 21, 2025

Homicide won his Last Match with Bull James as they defeated Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

The stage filled up as they clapped and celebrated Homicide, among the group of people were Julius Smokes, Magic, Grim Reefer, Steve Mack, and Jay Lover.

Homicide hugged Afa Jr. then went and hugged Santana and talked with him, for those that don’t know Homicide is a mentor to Santana as they worked together in TNA iMPACT in LAX.

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 20, 2025

– Jamie Hayter newest post “No particular place to go”

No particular place to go pic.twitter.com/G1lfpRoYBA — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) March 21, 2025

– Triple H has revealed a new poster for WrestleMania 41, highlighting the WWE Women’s Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Two generations of @WWE’s biggest stars…and BOTH in their prime.

This match isn’t about “past” vs the “present” — it’s all about the NOW. @tiffstrattonwwe vs @MsCharlotteWWE. WWE Women’s Championship. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VcPqztG3To — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2025

