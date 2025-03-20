David Finlay wins the New Japan Cup, Jeff Jarrett says he loves tribalism in wrestling

– David Finlay defeated Shota Umino to win this year’s New Japan Cup!

David Finlay has won the 2025 New Japan Cup after an epic battle with Shota Umino!#njcup report:https://t.co/kCyk8AtpuS Watch the replay! https://t.co/2YtZX3SoSe#njpw pic.twitter.com/q2vkgOzd4N — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2025

– Jeff Jarrett (via Orlando Sentinel) says he loves tribalism in wrestling, explains why:

“I love tribalism. I embrace it because it is the nature of what pro wrestling is… Home team vs Away. Good vs Evil, black, white, shades of gray. So many aspects of this world are super-divisive and super-tribalistic. But in wrestling, with that ability to evoke emotion, you create more chatter, you create more passion and you create more revenue.”

