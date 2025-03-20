posted via Facebook:

Brian Knobs Rehab Update – We’re at 64% of Our Goal!

Donate or Share Here: https://gofund.me/fd0da595

Hey everyone, we wanted to take a moment to update you on Brian’s progress and say a huge THANK YOU to all who have donated and shared his GoFundMe! We’re at 64% of our goal, and with the incredible support pouring in, we know we’re going to cross the finish line soon.

Brian is working hard every day in rehab, pushing through the pain and making great strides in his recovery. He’s more determined than ever to get out of the facility and back home. Thanks to your generosity, that reality is getting closer! We’ve also had some amazing people step up to help find a place for Brian and his wife, Toni, so things are really moving in the right direction.

Brian has set an ambitious goal—he’s hoping to make it to WrestleMania in Las Vegas to personally thank everyone for their love and support. It won’t be easy, but if you know Brian, you know he’s one tough SOB, and he’s giving it everything he’s got!

If you haven’t already, please consider donating or sharing the GoFundMe link. Every dollar and every share gets him one step closer to coming home and reaching his goal.

From the bottom of our hearts—THANK YOU! We’ll keep you updated on Brian’s progress. Stay nasty!

Donate or Share Here: https://gofund.me/fd0da595

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

