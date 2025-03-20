Another name considered for WWE hall of fame, WWE superstars in Italy, Alberto El Patron banned

– Kamala is being discussed internally for a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction this year, reports @WrestleVotes. It was reported earlier that Ken Shamrock is also under consideration for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

– Alberto El Patron (FKA Alberto Del Rio) has been banned from performing in Tijuana for six months after he attacked spectators at a pro wrestling event on March 14. The Lucha Libre Commission of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico has announced that Del Rio is banned from wrestling in the city for 180 days. The ban came into effect on March 17.

– WWE Stars Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Cathy Kelley are in Italy.

La presentadora de #WWE Cathy Kelley y las super estrellas Liv Morgan y Raquel Rodriguez dusfrutando del David de Miguel Ángel en Italia pic.twitter.com/uo6ULuMxxd — Miguel Pérez (@MiguelPerezWWE) March 20, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

