AEW files to keep Ryan Nemeth’s talent contracts sealed

AEW has filed to keep Ryan Nemeth’s talent contracts sealed, arguing that making the terms public would cause “irreparable harm” to their business by exposing them to competitors.

In addition, AEW has requested that a federal court in Florida rule that Nemeth’s lawsuit in California Superior Court be moved to arbitration.

Nemeth’s lawsuit includes claims of breach of contract, intentional interference, and an allegation that Phil Brooks (CM Punk) assaulted him, among other accusations.

Source: Wrestlenomics

