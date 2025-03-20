A Jerry Lawler health update

Jerry Lawler recently provided an update on his health following a massive stroke in 2023, expressing optimism while acknowledging the lasting effects of the ordeal. Despite ongoing challenges, he assured fans, “I feel great. I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather.” He detailed his recent medical procedures, saying, “I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said it takes about a year to get it back to normal. Then my left knee needs to be replaced, but I’m going to wait a while on that one.”

While his overall well-being is strong, the stroke’s impact remains a daily struggle. “That’s something that’s here constantly every day. The effects of the stroke are always there.” He revealed that the right side of his body still suffers from significant damage, sharing, “My whole right side of my body is damaged. I can’t really write too good. I can’t draw worth a darn, but I can still sign an autograph, thank goodness.”

Despite these lingering challenges, Lawler maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing that beyond these physical limitations, “Other than that, I feel fine.” His resilience and continued engagement with fans highlight his determination to move forward while managing the effects of his stroke.

Source: WrestleBinge

