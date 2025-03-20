3/20/25 TNA Impact Results

TNA iMPACT! Results – March 20, 2025

– Masha Slamovich comes out to explain that #NXT Cora Jade brought the fight, however it wasn’t enough and Slamovich still stands as Knockout Women’s Champion. Slamovich explains she represents the company with pride and she’s on a new mission to be the best wrestler in the entire world, any time or anyplace for all upcoming challengers. Tessa Blanchard comes out to interrupt Slamovich to state she has traveled & done things that Slamovich will never get the chance to do. Blanchard stated it’s about time she takes back what’s hers. Slamovich was about to say something until NXT Jacy Jayne attacked Masha Slamovich.

– The Rascalz defeated The Northern Armoury

After the match, Eric Young & Armoury tried to attack Rascalz but Ace Austin came to make the save

– Chavo JR, Octagon & Lardeo Kid vs First Class & Frankie Kazarian set for next week

– Mike Santana defeated Mustafa Ali by Count-Out

– Mustafa Ali & The Great Hands plus Tasha Steelz are seen leaving the arena until Gia Miller is trying to get a word until she asked” Why did you run away from Mike Santana. Which touched a nerve to the point Ali stated; he didn’t run away, and he conquered Mike Santana!! So anything going forward, they are done. Gia tried to get more words until Tasha Steelz stated they were done.

– Both Nic & Ryan Nemeth explained why the beatdown on Matt Hardy at Sacrifice. Nic stated a bit about the rebirth of Impact a year ago, Impact started to become part of conversations, meaning it was starting to become the place to be. Money was being made until the Hardys returned?! Basically, it’s all the Hardys fault. They showed what type of frauds they are. Leon Slater wasn’t going to allow the Nemeths to continue to disrespect the Hardys, which is why he confronted them both. Leon stated to Nic that the show can’t be stolen unless the show is already being stolen!!! However Nic got the last laugh and kicked Leon in the face.

– Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee defeated Savannah Evans & Rosemary

– Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are involved in a massive brawl.

Heather and Ash will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles next week against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley — but with one major stipulation: Spitfire is banned from ringside

– Mance Warner defeated Magno – Afterward, both Mance, alongside Steph De Lander, celebrated by kissing

– Steve Maclin message to Eric Young & The Northern Armory, he will not join them or does he even need their help at all! Everything that he has accomplished was by himself. He will choose to die on that hill.

– Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated The System

