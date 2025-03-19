WWE News and Notes

– WWE was “ecstatic” with the reception John Cena got on Raw. One source said that this weeks Raw in Brussels, Belgium was the “hottest TV environment they’ve experienced”, and said that it was a good sign for TV tapings there in the future.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Tyler Bate will be on the RAW brand when he returns, which could be any time, reports PWInsider.

• WWE’s YouTube upload of Jey Uso vs. Theory from RAW has over 18,000 dislikes.

– According to various reports, Aleister Black is expected to make his return to WWE on the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

