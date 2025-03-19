WWE announces Road to Clash in Paris European tour

WWE today announced the Road to Clash in Paris European tour, with eight live events, including three TV shows.

The TV tapings will be Smackdown on Friday, August 22 live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Raw live from the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England on Monday, August 25, and live Smackdown from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on Friday, August 29.

The other shows are Tuesday, August 26, from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 23, from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, August 27, from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on Sunday, August 24, from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England, and on Thursday, August 28, from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Clash in Paris will take place on Sunday, August 31 from the La Defense Arena.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

