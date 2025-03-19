Tony Schiavone’s favorite female wrestler ever, Kamille’s attacker, viewership for Collision

– Tony Khan (via Speaking with Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast) talks about the mystery attacker of Kamille, and the AEW return status of her as well.

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

– Tony Schiavone (via What Happened When podcast) praises Toni Storm and Mariah May’s 18-month storyline, calling Toni Storm his favorite female wrestler ever:

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Toni Storm is my favorite female wrestler of all-time. Mariah May is a close 2nd because it’s been such a great story. It’s been a wonderful story. Congratulations to RJ City, too. He’s been one of the driving forces behind that whole storyline.”

– 3/15 AEW Collision averaged 408,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating

