Santino Marella would like to see his daughter on Smackdown in Italy, Ludwig Kaiser note

– Santino Marella says he told his daughter, NXT’s Arianna Grace, to push for an appearance on WWE SmackDown this Friday in Bologna, Italy:

“My daughter wrestles in NXT. I believe this year she’ll be called up (to the main roster) so I messaged her yesterday and said ‘Hey, see if you can debut in Bologna.’

“It would be historical. I don’t know if she (will), but that would be amazing.”

(source: Maurizio Merluzzo)

– Despite playing a heel on WWE TV, it has recently been noted that Ludwig Kaiser has picked up singles victories over both members of A-Town Down Under on the house show circuit as a babyface. It must be noted that these house shows did take place in Kaiser’s home country of Germany. Fightful Select have now reported that there are no plans for Kaiser to turn babyface on WWE TV. The report stated “We’re told that as of now, this is just being used for live events and he’s not expected to work as a babyface on TV imminently, but specific crowd reactions could adjust that week to week overseas.”

