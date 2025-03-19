Notes on John Cena and Frankie Kazarian, plus today’s birthdays

– John Cena says fans will never understand him and he’ll do anything to become a 17-time World Champion:

Expect no one to understand your point of view, especially when it calls for them to look within themselves. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 19, 2025

— Frankie Kazarian (via Stories with JBL & Brisco) says TNA plans to be on a major network or streaming service in the US soon. This would be significant and just what the company needs to get to the next level, especially with their partnership with WWE over the next few years

“Management is working tirelessly on this, and with our current momentum, I’d hope by year’s end we’ll have a new deal bringing more eyes to our product.”

– Happy Birthday to AJ Lee, Evan Bourne/Matt Sydal, Jimmy Havoc, Scott Casey and referee Jim Korderas today.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

