Lex Luger asks WWE for Sting to induct him in the WWE Hall of Fame

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting through his Select service that Lex Luger has asked WWE to have Sting induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

Sting, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, is under an AEW Legends deal and for the past couple of years worked for AEW. If he is able to do it remains to be seen but Sapp wrote that the company is “making efforts” to have Sting at the ceremony doing the honors for Luger.

The friendship between Luger and Sting dates back to the late 80s, with the two synonymous with WCW, being on opposite side of each other and also working side-by-side throughout the years.

Sting’s last appearance on WWE television came for Ric Flair’s 70th birthday celebration on Raw. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

