Homicide retiring from the ring, plus Abadon and Pete Dunne notes

Mar 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Homicide revealed on his Facebook page that he is retiring from professional wrestling due to a brain cyst that is causing him vision and speech problems.

– Abadon makes their GCW debut on 4/19.

– Announced today:

