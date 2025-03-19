Homicide retiring from the ring, plus Abadon and Pete Dunne notes
– Homicide revealed on his Facebook page that he is retiring from professional wrestling due to a brain cyst that is causing him vision and speech problems.
– Abadon makes their GCW debut on 4/19.
*EFFY’S BIG GAY BRUNCH UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ABADON makes their GCW debut on 4/19
Plus:
ZSJ vs Kidd Bandit
Effy
Sonny Kiss
Bill Dixon
Parrow
Jai Vidal
Brooke Havok
Dark Sheik
Sat 4/19 – 11AM
– Announced today:
A "Strong Style" Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham.
He has no problem trading blows or submission holds – wherever the fight goes, this "Bruiserweight" wrestler is up for it.
Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII.
