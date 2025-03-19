Homicide retiring from the ring, plus Abadon and Pete Dunne notes

– Homicide revealed on his Facebook page that he is retiring from professional wrestling due to a brain cyst that is causing him vision and speech problems.

– Abadon makes their GCW debut on 4/19.

*EFFY’S BIG GAY BRUNCH UPDATE* Just Signed: ABADON makes their GCW debut on 4/19 at #EffyBGBX! Plus:

ZSJ vs Kidd Bandit

Effy

Sonny Kiss

Bill Dixon

Parrow

Jai Vidal

Brooke Havok

Dark Sheik Get Tix:https://t.co/wVzLQ1jhCl Sat 4/19 – 11AM@collective2025

Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/GwYTkKAsEM — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2025

– Announced today:

A "Strong Style" Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham. He has no problem trading blows or submission holds – wherever the fight goes, this "Bruiserweight" wrestler is up for it. Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. Ticket link in the… pic.twitter.com/UFLdJK6ISs — (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2025

