Booker T reacts to being named the greatest Black wrestler of all time

Booker T reacted to being named the greatest Black wrestler of all time with gratitude and reflection on his long career. “I really appreciate that. I really do. My body of work has been vast. I’m still working my butt off to make sure this next generation finds their way through this journey as well.” He emphasized the difficulties aspiring wrestlers face, saying, “It’s not easy. There are so many pitfalls and so many holes and bumps in the road. There are land mines you can fall on. So I’m trying to let these young guys see how you could be really, really successful in this business, but think about parlaying that success into whatever you’re going to do next. I think that’s what’s really, really important.”

Reflecting on his work ethic, Booker compared his dedication to that of a medical professional. “For me, the journey was always going to work, putting my boots and my hard hat on. A lot of times I felt like I had my stethoscope on and around my neck because I felt like it was 24/7. I was on call 24/7.”

While he never considered himself the best pure wrestler, he always prided himself on his performance ability. “I never thought I was the best wrestler in the world, but I always thought I was a really, really good performer, and that’s what the difference was. I always said, top five performers. I never said top five wrestlers (he laughs).” He expressed appreciation for the recognition he’s received from his community, stating, “It’s a beautiful thing that my people know how hard I’ve worked and what I’ve brought to this game, and what I left as well.”

Booker T explained that his focus was always on what came next. “I was always thinking about what was next. I was always thinking about the next act. I was always thinking about the next show, the next opponent, the next town, you know, the fans who I was going to have to perform in front of next.” Looking back on his career, he believes his dedication has paid off. “So for me, there again, it’s just all been work, but the work paid off at the end of the day, because when I got in this business more than 30 years ago, I said when it was over with, I just want my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it, and I feel like I’ve achieved that.”

He expressed pride in his legacy and gratitude for the recognition from BET. “I feel like my name rings right there with all of the greats that have ever done this, so I appreciate BET for honoring me and giving me that honor and putting praise on me like that.”’

Source: Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore

