Billy Corgan welcomes his third child, Mercedes in action on Dynamite, Eddie Kingston update, more

– People reports that Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins frontman and NWA owner, has welcomed his third child with Chloé Mendel.

– Tony Khan announced that AEW Collision Slam Dunk on Saturday and Sunday will consist of two one-hour shows.

– Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

– Eddie Kingston provided an update on his health, candidly explaining the cause of his issues. He admitted, “I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it.” Despite the setback, he assured that his condition was improving, saying, “It is getting better and better every day.”

Kingston reflected on the source of his stress, openly stating, “You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh– I can’t control. So I f–ked up my stomach being an a–hole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better.” He acknowledged the emotional toll of his situation, describing his struggles, “As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me.”

He also noted a change in his usual ways of coping with aggression, revealing, “I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out.” Kingston expressed how difficult it has been to be away from what he loves, adding, “This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling.”

Concluding his statement with raw honesty, he emphasized, “This is as honest as I can be, Mike.”

Source: PWInsider

