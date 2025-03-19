Alexa Bliss removed from WWE World appearance at WrestleMania weekend

Alexa Bliss, who was set to appear at WWE World on Monday, April 21, has been removed from the roster of Superstars appearing at the five-day convention.

When Fanatics Events was quizzed about her appearance, their reply was that, “regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending.”

Although she returned at the Royal Rumble and also participated at the Elimination Chamber, her direction remains unclear. She continues to be rumored to be joining the Wyatt Sicks but they too have been absent from WWE television for months.

Bliss has not appeared for the past four WrestleManias and last had a match on the show at WrestleMania 36. At WrestleMania 37 she appeared with The Fiend but did not wrestle, which was also her last WrestleMania appearance.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

