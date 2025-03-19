Alberto El Patron update, AAA tag team titles vacated, NXT viewership, Jon Moxley note

– Alberto El Patron (FKA Alberto Del Rio in WWE) has been suspended for 180 days in the city of Tijuana after an elderly woman was injured at an AAA event in Mexico when he threw a chair into the crowd in retaliation to some fans throwing coins at him, reports Fightful.

– Raj Dhesi and Satnam Singh have vacated the AAA Tag Team Titles after 214 days of inactivity, as announced by Lucha Libre AAA. New champions will be crowned soon.

– Jon Moxley reportedly drove 11 hours to tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he wasn’t able to fly due to the weather conditions:

“As of about an hour ago, 10% of the people that were supposed to be at Dynamite still were not there yet.

“There were several individuals that were supposed to fly in and they couldn’t, so they drove in. So if you didn’t find out about this until this morning, you ain’t getting in brother, it ain’t happening.

“I believe Jon Moxley’s one of the people that drove like 11 hours to get to the building because they couldn’t fly in.”

(source: Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live)

– Last night’s NXT drew 676,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating

