Alberto Del Rio suspended for incident involving fans
According to tvaztecabajacalifornia.com, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was suspended by the Tijuana Wrestling Commission due to an incident with fans at Friday night’s AAA wrestling event. Twitter/X user @RobViper noted the following about what happened…
“The Tijuana commission suspended Alberto Del Rio for 180 days (~6 months) for his role in an incident on Friday at the Auditorio. AAA has 2 TV tapings coming up in Baja California but those are in Ensenada & Rosarito so I don’t think (?) it effects those. I haven’t seen the full match but in the clip going around Alberto appears heated at someone in the crowd post-match. He tries to hop the guardrail but isn’t able so he circles to a place he can get over. He then throws a chair at someone off camera as security intervenes. Another fan seeing this then throws a chair hitting Alberto in the head which starts a slight melee with people throwing things. One story going around is an old lady got hit by a flying chair at some point & ended up in hospital.”
Here is footage from the incident…