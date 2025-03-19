AEW Dynasty Matches Set
AEW Dynasty Match Set during AEW Dynamite.
Both “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Ricochet advance to Dynasty to challenge Kenny Omega as there was a double pin the 4 Way Match.
#AEWDynasty Sunday, Apr 6
Philadelphia
8pm ET/7pm CT
LIVE on PPV!
AEW International Championship 3-Way
After a controversial referee's decision, @SpeedballBailey & @KingRicochet challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the AEW International Championship in a 3-Way Match! pic.twitter.com/84L9Gx4CgJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025
– Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title is set for Dynasty…
AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs Swerve Strickland
After tonight's BRUTAL street fight on #AEWDynamite, it's official! #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley faces the #1 Contender, @SwerveConfident, at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/r3Sbnyy88U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025