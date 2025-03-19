AEW Dynasty Matches Set

AEW Dynasty Match Set during AEW Dynamite.

Both “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Ricochet advance to Dynasty to challenge Kenny Omega as there was a double pin the 4 Way Match.

#AEWDynasty Sunday, Apr 6

Philadelphia

8pm ET/7pm CT

LIVE on PPV! AEW International Championship 3-Way After a controversial referee's decision, @SpeedballBailey & @KingRicochet challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the AEW International Championship in a 3-Way Match! pic.twitter.com/84L9Gx4CgJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025

– Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title is set for Dynasty…

