3/19/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW International Championship) Eliminator Tournament – Final Four-Way Match

Mark Davis (w/Don Callis) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet

Bailey delivers a kick to Davis as Ricochet gets Cassidy in a side-headlock. Davis and Cassidy get sent to the outside, and then Bailey delivers quick kicks to Ricochet. Cassidy comes back in with his own set of kicks and dodges some kicks from Bailey. Cassidy runs the ropes, but Ricochet pulls him to the floor and throws him into the barricade. Bailey takes Ricochet down with a hurricanrana, and then kicks him against the barricade. Bailey comes off the apron onto Davis, but Davis powerbombs him. Davis slams Cassidy onto the apron and chases Ricochet back into the ring. Ricochet escapes out as Bailey gets back in and rolls Davis up for two. Bailey kicks Ricochet in the face and chops Davis a few times. Davis blocks a kick and drops Bailey with one chop. Davis drops Cassidy with a chop, and then clotheslines Bailey in the corner as Ricochet starts talking on commentary. Davis throws Bailey and Cassidy around the ring, and then chokes Bailey in the corner. Ricochet tries to pin Cassidy, but Davis throws him out of the ring. Davis throws Cassidy across the ring and sits out onto Bailey before getting him out of the ring.

Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire to Davis, and then holds onto him as Bailey delivers double knees to his back. Cassidy takes Ricochet down, and then Bailey drops Davis with a missile dropkick. Bailey delivers a few kicks to Davis and connects with a running Shooting Star Press. Ricochet tosses Bailey to the outside and hits a running SSP of his own. Cassidy throws Ricochet to the outside and goes for the cover, but Davis kicks out at one. Bailey, Cassidy, and Ricochet all exchange shots, but then they all pump kick Davis into the corner. Bailey and Cassidy throw Ricochet toward Davis, but he comes back and takes all three guys down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis tries to suplex Cassidy in the ring. Cassidy counters out, but Davis slams him into the corner. Cassidy comes back with a snap suplex, but Ricochet takes him down from behind. Ricochet goes for Vertigo, but Cassidy counters with a hurricanrana. Cassidy goes for a DDT, but Ricochet counters and goes for a suplex. Cassidy counters with Stundog and Bailey comes back in. Cassidy dodges a kick, and Bailey flips onto Davis and Ricochet on the outside. Bailey kicks Cassidy in the corner and goes for a powerbomb, but Cassidy counters with a roll-up for a two count. Bailey delivers a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Bailey slams Cassidy down with a Falcon Arrow and goes up top. Bailey connects with a SSP and goes for the cover, but Davis pulls him out of the ring. Ricochet drops Davis with a dive and connects with a SSP on Cassidy for a two count. Ricochet kicks Davis back to the floor, and then delivers a few kicks, a knee strike, and a lariat to Bailey. Ricochet delivers a Death Valley Driver to Bailey and goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out at two.

Cassidy drops Ricochet with a DDT and follows with Beach Break to Bailey. Cassidy dodges a kick to Davis and delivers the Orange Punch. Cassidy tosses Ricochet to the floor and goes for the cover, but Davis kicks out at two. Ricochet drops Cassidy with a springboard clothesline, and then he and Bailey deliver pump kicks to each other. Davis comes back in and drops both of them, and then delivers powerbombs to both of them. Davis slams Cassidy with a spine-buster, and then follows with a piledriver for a two count as Bailey breaks it up. Bailey and Davis exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Bailey delivers a PK and a knee drop. Bailey knocks Ricochet to the floor and delivers a heel kick to Davis. Bailey goes for a back-slide, but Ricochet comes over the top and they both have Davis’s shoulders pinned to the mat at the three count.

Winners: Mike Bailey and Ricochet

—

A vignette airs for The Hurt Syndicate.

—

Match 2 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Mone delivers a kick into the ropes, and then follows with right hands. Mone grinds Starkz’s face into the mat and slaps her in the back of the head a few times. Mone chokes Starkz with her boot in the corner, and then follows with a running meteora for a two count. Starkz comes back with forearm shots, and then kicks Mone in the head. Starkz delivers a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Starkz goes up top, but Mone rolls to the floor. Starkz drops Mone with a dive through the ropes and goes up top again. Starkz connects with a senton to the floor and gets Mone back into the ring. Starkz goes up top again and connects with another senton, but only gets a two count. Starkz puts Mone on her shoulders, but Mone delivers a few right hands and follows with a backstabber. Mone goes for the cover, but Starkz kicks out at two. Mone delivers right hands and tosses Starkz to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mone delivers a gut-buster and goes for the cover, but Starkz kicks out at two. Mone slams Starkz into the corner and follows with right hands before putting her on the top turnbuckle. Mone delivers a right hand and follows with a superplex. Mone goes for the Three Amigos, but Starkz counters with a brain-buster over her knee. Starkz slams Mone’s face onto her knee, and then follows with a rolling elbow strike and a German suplex for a two count. Mone comes back with a back elbow, and then kicks her in the face. Mone slams Starkz’s head into the turnbuckle, and then follows with a knee strike. Starkz comes back with a knee strike of her own, but Mone drops her with a lariat. Mone goes for the cover, but Starkz kicks out at two. Starkz comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Starkz delivers a dropkick into the corner and delivers an Alabama Slam into the top turnbuckle. Starkz puts Mone on her shoulders and slams her down, but only gets a two count as Mone puts her foot on the ropes to stop the count. Starkz goes up top and goes for a senton on the apron, but Mone dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count. Mone rolls into the Statement Maker and Starkz taps out.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—

A video package of The Outrunners hyping up the University of Omaha men’s basketball team airs.

—

A video package for All In airs. It will take place on July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

—

A recap of what happened between MJF and MVP last week, including when MVP made the offer to MJF to join the Hurt Syndicate. Backstage, MJF still has MVP’s business card. MJF says lots of people are placing their bets on who will be the next AEW World Champion. He mocks Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and Adam Page, and then says the only one to bet on is him. MJF says he has been looking at MVP’s card and then says since Moxley is surrounded by a pack of wild animals, maybe he needs a clique of his own. MJF says he got burned the last time he trusted people, but he will have an answer for MVP next week.

—

Match 3 – AEW World Championship – Street Fight

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

