WrestleMania 41: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs Jey Uso

All the wrestling enthusiasts around the world are patiently waiting for April, the month of WrestleMania. The biggest event in sports entertainment is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, on the 19th and 20th of April, following the recent tradition of a 2-days show. As usual, all the most important bouts of the year will take place on this stage. John Cena, recently turned heel, will face the undisputed WWE champion, Cody Rhodes, in a must-see fight, a lot of belts will change owner and we will be treated with the most anticipated clash in the last weeks: the bout for the Heavyweight title between the ring general, Gunther, owner of the belt, and his challenger, the beloved Jey Uso, winner of the last Royal Rumble.

Gunther is the favourite, but watch out for Uso

Although official odds are not yet available, as it is to be expected more than a month before the actual event, the feeling is that Gunther is favoured to retain the title. In a recent interview, he clearly stated that he is not even interested in challenging Jey Uso, indicating a certain sense of superiority over his opponent. Usually, this is a typical WWE build-up: the champion shows his worth by defeating some opponents in a row, talking his talk and walking his walk.

It remains to be seen whether the bookmakers think so as well. As soon as the odds of the different operators for the match are available online, everyone will have the opportunity to compare them. In order to do so, simply head to https://www.oddschecker.com/us/, the platform where it is possible to find all the best offers and promotions, not only for this match, but also for all the others scheduled for WrestleMania 41 and beyond. Bettors who love the WWE universe can find all kinds of odds, news and statistics on this useful website.

What to expect

The ring general is set to go to war against Mr. Main Event himself, but Gunther is more than ready to fight at WrestleMania 41. The Austrian knew from the start that his belt, one of the most relevant in WWE, would be up for grabs in a show of this magnitude. Uso, on the other hand, is nowadays one of the most popular superstars in wrestling, thus the firm chose to give him a shot at a title of his choosing, putting him in position to win the men’s Royal Rumble on the 1st of February.

A couple of weeks after that triumph, the ring general attacked Jey Uso in a dedicated segment during monday night’s RAW and so the bout was confirmed. The two fighters will now meet during the Show of Shows, in Vegas.

Gunther has been a dominant force throughout his WWE career. He was NXT UK Champion, Intercontinental Champion (with the longest tenure of all time) and is now the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther has already defeated Jey Uso in two title matches and has publicly claimed that another win against Mr. Main Event will add nothing to his resume. The Austrian plays the role of an overconfident athlete and his character typically beats up whoever challenges him. WWE, however, has a way of shocking its audience and maybe has designed this kind of exposure only to boost the emotional shock of an unexpected defeat and the crowning of a new champion. Everything is scripted in wrestling, as every fan knows, so you don’t really know what to expect beforehand.

Anything could happen and we have already witnessed an historical moment when John Cena suddenly turned heel, for the first time in his decorated career, just weeks before the can’t-miss event. WrestleMania, as always, is going to be an absolute blast.

