Update on Brian Knobbs

Book Pro Wrestlers via Facebook:

We wanted to take a moment to update everyone on Brian Knobbs’ current condition and share his own words directly from earlier today:

“Hey guys, just wanted to let everybody know that I am leaving the hospital right now. Unfortunately, the van they had to take me home is too small, so we’re waiting for another. Thank you to everyone who has donated, called, or sent prayers—without all of you, I don’t know if I’d still be here today. I love you all! Now it’s time for the next phase of my recovery at home!”

Brian is continuing his long road to recovery, and while this is a step in the right direction, he still faces serious medical challenges ahead. His strength, resilience, and the overwhelming support from fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers have meant everything to him.

His close friend and representative, Fred Jung, emphasized how much the GoFundMe efforts have helped with Brian’s ongoing medical care and living expenses. As anyone who knows Brian understands, he has always been one of the toughest and most unbreakable personalities in the wrestling business. He’s determined to push forward, but the road ahead is still uncertain, and every bit of support makes a difference.

If you’d like to contribute to Brian’s GoFundMe, please check the comments or search for it on Google. Every donation, message, and prayer is deeply appreciated as he continues to fight through this battle.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

