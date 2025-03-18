Triple H receives a special award (photo), Kevin Nash speculates on the Cena/Rock storyline

– Triple H expressed his gratitude for receiving the Full Sail Industry Icon Award, acknowledging Full Sail’s role in providing a home for WWE NXT and helping create impactful moments. He thanked President Garry Jones and congratulated this year’s honorees.

Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees. pic.twitter.com/Ny9NKA5Esf — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2025

– Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on who should be the third member of John Cena and The Rock’s rumored heel faction, strongly advocating for Randy Orton. “Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock,” Nash suggested, dismissing the idea of musician Travis Scott being involved. “I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third.”

Nash acknowledged that bringing back a legendary name would be exciting but admitted that most of them have passed their prime. “You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get Austin or ‘Taker… But we’ve all timed out.” He concluded by praising Orton’s current form, saying, “I think Randy looks amazing right now.”

Source: Kliq THIS

