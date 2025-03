The downfall of Austin Theory

Austin Theory:

2022

• Angle with Stone Cold at Wrestlemania

• MITB winner (1x)

• United States Champion (1x)

• United States Champion (2x)

2023

• Beats John Cena at Wrestlemania 39

• Segment with The Rock

2025

• Still stuck in meaningless tag team after costing each other at NXT PLE

• Squashed by Jey Uso in seconds

Unbelievable downfall.

