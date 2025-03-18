Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchecliffe is now official
WWE will host a comedy event, The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends, during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The show is set for April 20 at 10 PM PT at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
The Roast of #WrestleMania featuring @TonyHinchcliffe takes place Sunday, April 20 at @fblasvegas in @Vegas!
️ Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 21 at 11am ET/8am PT!
