Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchecliffe is now official

WWE will host a comedy event, The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends, during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The show is set for April 20 at 10 PM PT at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

