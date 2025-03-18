Rhea Ripley demands to be added to WWE Women’s World title match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley put her signature on the contract signed between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair yesterday on Raw and is now demanding to be in the match for the WWE Women’s World title at WrestleMania.

Just after Sky and Belair signed their contract in front of Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, Ripley stormed out to the ring accompanied by a monstrous pop from the Brussels crowd.

Ripley and Belair got into each other’s face and that annoyed the champion again. That led to Belair pushing down Sky and Ripley head butting Belair.

Belair ended up laying on the table following getting knocked out by Ripley and then Ripley powerbombed Sky on Belair but the table did not budge.

Ripley then signed the contract and took it away with her. In a backstage segment afterward, Pearce demanded the contract back and Ripley only gave it back after she told Pearce to put her in the match. She was then met by Sky and Belair and another brawl followed.

This same angle where someone else inserts themselves in a match turning it into a triple threat match after hijacking a contract signing has already been done years ago once with Shawn Michaels and once with John Cena.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

