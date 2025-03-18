Quick NXT preview for tonight, R-Truth reacts to Cena being booed, Lawler/Hart reunite (photo), birthdays
– NXT preview for tonight:
• Trick Williams vs Eddy Thorpe in a Underground match
• Chelsea Green (C) vs Sol Ruca for the Women’s United States Title
• The D’Angelo Family vs The Culling in 6 mixed tag team action
• Ricky Saints vs Ridge Holland
– R-Truth has reacted to his “childhood hero” John Cena being booed out the building on WWE Raw in Brussels:
“Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero John Cena”
– Recent picture of Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler.
#brethart #jerrylawler pic.twitter.com/FiA6SUZWS5
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 18, 2025
– Happy Birthday to “The Model” Rick Martel, EC3/Ethan Carter III & Vanessa Borne today.