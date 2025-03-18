NXT Report, 3/18/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest results from the latest episode of NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call.

WWE NXT Card (3/18/25)

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca

NXT Underground Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

Singles Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The Family (Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Izzi Dame & Niko Vance)

Match 1. WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (with Security) (c) vs. Sol Ruca (with Zaria)

Chelsea and Sol trade scientific holds to start the match. Sol finally gets a two off a split legged face driver. Chelsey showing frustration, tries to get more physical and Security gets involved on her behalf, but Sol is quick to the defense. After a break, Sol misses with a missile dropkick and hurts her leg. She still manages to lay in some punches, kicks and chops. Her leg gives out under her weight of a a whip off the ropes. Chelsea leg lariats Sol off the ropes. Sol tosses Chelsea off the top rope and DDTs here. Zara spears Alba Fire on the floor. Piper takes out Zaria and Sol dives on Piper. Chelsea clips Sol on the top rope and hits the unprettier and it is over.

Winner and still US Champ, Chelsea Green

Je’Von Evans approaches Trick Williams to become friends yet again, but Trick tells him it ain’t happening. Lexis King makes fun of Evans and gets punched in the face for it. The D’Angelo Family strategize about tonight’s match.

NXT North American and NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer comes out in street clothes. She claims NXT is the best women’s division and she is the best of the best. She questions who will step up to her. Jordynne Grace answers question. Jaida Parker attacks her as she comes to ring. Parker tells Steph to enjoy it, because her reign won’t last. They stand eye to eye. Hank and Tank are shown back stage. It looks like they have a match next.

Match 2. Hank and Tank VS Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

This starts off as a brawl. Briggs chokeslams Hank and luckily Tank is able to tag in on Inamura. Hank and Tank both miss a tandem dive to the floor. Spinning slam on Hank. Hank clotheslines Briggs. Hank tags in hot and he takes out Inamura outside and Briggs inside. He hits a sidewalk slam. Hank tags and they double team Briggs for a two count. Both miss off the top. Lariat by Briggs and a top rope splash by Inamura and it is over.

Winners, Inamura and Briggs by pinfall

Eddy Thorpe and Ridge Holland seem to be forming an alliance backstage.

Match 3. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The Family (“Stacks” Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Izzi Dame & Niko Vance)

Tony D’Angelo looks on from the back, as he was asked to let the Underboss be in control in the ring. The Family goes to the air to gain an early advantage in the match. Back from break, The Culling is in control now. They are doubling Stacks. Izzy racks Stacks eyes from the apron. Vance contains Stacks with a sleeper. Brooks tags in and misses an elbow off the top. The ladies just attack each other. Luca tags in hot and takes Vance down with a springboard shoulder after knocking Brooks to the floor. Stack and Luca hit a shattered machine. The Don gets jumped backstage by the hooded mystery group in the back. The Family see it on the tron and Stacks gets jumped from behind and pinned.

Winners, The Culling.

Ava makes the match between Steph Vaquer and Jaida Parker. Fallon Henley wants her rematch for the North American title. Steph says she will face them both.

Match 4. Karmen Petrovic (with Ashante “The Adonis”) VS Jacy Jane (with Fatal Influence)

Jacy and Karmen start off fast. Karmen eventually clips the leg and locks on a armbar after a series of takedowns. Jacy superkicks Karmen and stomps her. Jacy gets a two count off a standing half moonsault in the corner. Adonis hands Karmen a chair. She won’t use it. Jacy lands the rolling encore punch and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jacy Jane

Hank and Tank strategize on how to get better. Wes Lee tell them nothing will help. Jaida Parker cuts a promo on her title match next week.

Match 5. Ricky Saints VS Ridge Holland

Ridge goes right to work with punches and Ricky fights back with a dropkick. Ridge fakes injury and chops Saints in the throat. Ridge goes to the ground and pound, using his power. Saints eats a backbreaker and lariat. Ricky is thrown to the floor as we go to break. Ridge is still in control as we return, as he drives Saints, back first into the buckle. Ridge continues on the back with a backbreaker again. Ridge puts Saints in a version of the rack, but Ricky gets free and lands a jumping kick to the head and swinging neck breaker. The match spills to the floor and Ricky lands several chops. Ridge goes back to the back punishment and places Ricky on the top rope. He slips free and face plants him on the top rope and a tornado DDT. Rochambeau and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ricky Saints

The Mystery Group of finally show their face and cut a promo. Ricky Saints cuts a promo backstage and The Cullen cut him off. Ricky gets the best of them on the mic, describing his manhood size.

Main Event. NXT Underground Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

Thorpe is undefeated in the underground. This match has no ropes and EVOLVE stars are around the ring like a lumberjack match. Trick throws Eddy to the floor and throws him into the steps. He misses a dive off the ring and lands on the floor hard. Eddy lands a jumping knee. Eddy then puts Trick threw the announce table.

