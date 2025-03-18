Matt Hardy on what he sees as a “disconnect” in AEW’s storytelling

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on what he sees as a “disconnect” in AEW’s storytelling, particularly between weekly television shows and pay-per-views. He praised Tony Khan’s ability to deliver high-quality wrestling events, stating, “One thing Tony Khan does great is provide wrestling pay-per-views that have absolutely amazing wrestling. I think he usually always hits home runs on those.”

However, Hardy pointed out where he believes the company struggles. “I just think sometimes connecting the dots, TV to TV to TV, and story elements — I think sometimes that is maybe where the disconnect happens.” He explained that while Khan usually solidifies a strong PPV lineup, some wrestlers can end up overlooked if they don’t fit into those plans.

“I just want to see them follow through, especially when somebody gets hot,” Hardy emphasized, citing Private Party, Wardlow, and Daniel Garcia as examples of wrestlers who may have lost momentum due to inconsistent booking.

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

