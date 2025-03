Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

* Lexis King vs Je’Von Evans for the Heritage Cup Trophy

* Stephanie Vaquer vs Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Title

* Stephanie Vaquer vs Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title

Two title matches in one night?!@Steph_Vaquer is going to have her hands full next week… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xg6to931Vi — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025

