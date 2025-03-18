John Cena to be honored, 3/10 Raw viewership, Natalya makes a HOF endorsement, Kurt Angle note

– Natalya says Fit Finlay deserves to take his rightful spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will! ☘️ https://t.co/T86fN4WkUB — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 18, 2025

– Kurt Angle told the BroBible he’s grateful that the fans dropped the name “Perc Angle.”

“I’m just grateful that they’re going to drop the name Perc Angle. It reminds me of a dark time in my life, and it’s something that I don’t want to have to deal with it anymore. I dealt with it already, and it’s behind me. Hearing Perc Angle just makes me think I’m known for that. It was not cool. I’m just glad that they’re now using Peak Angle, instead I’m very grateful for that.”

– John Cena is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during WrestleMania 41 week.

– The March 10th edition of Raw on Netflix averaged 3,000,000 global views. Raw ranked #6 for the week globally among English language Netflix TV shows and #3 in the U.S.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

