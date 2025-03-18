John Cena tears into fans as Brussels gives him a hostile welcome

A red-hot crowd in Brussels, Belgium welcomed John Cena with massive boos for his first appearance as a heel on Monday Night Raw.

In a very long opening segment, John Cena got everything off his chest in a promo of epic proportions, calling himself a victim of a 25-year abusive relationship from the fans.

“For 25 years, I’ve been a part of an abusive relationship. All you do is be hurtful, all you are is abusive, and all you do is bully me into being your puppet and expect me to do it with a smile on my face,” Cena told the crowd.

Chants from the crowd during his promo ranged from the dueling “Let’s go Cena / Cena sucks,” “F*ck you Cena,” “What?,” and others.

Cena said that the fans never did anything to support him and all they were interested is what they can take, take, and take, and none of the “sons of bitches” ever asked him how’s he doing. He also berated the fans for the annoying invisible joke he had to endure throughout his whole career.

Soon after the crowd started chanting for Cody, the American Nightmare made his way out to a massive pop and a singalong to Kingdom, with the Belgian crowd not missing a verse.

Rhodes went way shorter in his reply and spent a few minutes absorbing the energy from the crowd.

The champ told Cena that he wanted to face the man printed on the t-shirt he was wearing and not the one standing in front of him tonight.

“If this shows up at WrestleMania, I retire it early. Go find John Cena, that’s who I want to wrestle at WrestleMania 41, not this whiny bitch,” Cody said, ending the segment.

The fans then helped Cena walk off with the singing of “Goodbye.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

