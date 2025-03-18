JD McDonagh and Zilla Fatu updates, Jaida Parker says John Cena is right and fans are hypocrites

– On the January 27th edition of Raw, JD McDonagh suffered broken ribs and punctured lung after overshooting a springboard moonsault and smashing his back and neck against the announce table. According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, McDonagh is expected to be medically cleared by the end of this month.

– In a recent interview with Tim Rivera, Zilla Fatu was asked about his plans for 2025 and whether WWE is in his immediate future. His response? He didn’t hold back.“Man, all I’ll say is, it’s going to be very big, and it’s going to be very impactful for my family—my mom, my brothers, my dad. And I—I can’t wait, because it’s going to be very, very special. We’re going to make history when I debut—best believe that.

– NXT star Jaida Parker (via No Contest Wrestling) says John Cena is right and fans are hypocrites after his promo on RAW this week:

“I’m not a heel, I’m a human being,” and I completely agree. I wanted to tweet that I see nothing wrong with what John is saying because we’ve all been in that situation. I get where he’s coming from, fans can be ungrateful. One minute they praise you, the next they boo you. It’s hypocritical.

He’s basically saying, “I’m not here to please you. I had a purpose before you had an opinion.” And honestly, if you don’t like it, go talk to your mama about it.”

