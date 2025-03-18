Chelsea Green shares the inspiration behind her Cactus Jack tribute gear

Chelsea Green shared the inspiration behind her Cactus Jack tribute gear, explaining that she always fully commits to her character, gear, and storylines. “You probably know if you’ve followed my career that one thing that I do is I dive head-first into everything, whether it’s my gear, the character, the storyline, the feud, whatever it is. So I knew going into this Street Fight that I had to make it special, and I wasn’t sure how.”

As she brainstormed ways to make her appearance unique, she considered bringing back something nostalgic for the fans. “That’s how I landed on Mick Foley. I love Mick Foley. I’ve had a great relationship with him for the past ten years.” Wanting to honor Foley’s legendary hardcore wrestling legacy, she reached out to him for approval. “So I texted him, and I said, ‘How would you feel if, not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?’ He loved it, he was supportive, and I just knew that was the right decision, especially being in Philly with the ECW ties, the hardcore ties.”

Green felt the tribute was a mutually beneficial gesture. “I think he was the perfect person to kind of do that for, and we’re helping each other in a sense as well. I’m reminding people of how amazing he was, and he’s reposting my photos and my shirt. It’s just the best.” She also praised Foley as a role model who defies the saying that you shouldn’t meet your heroes. “I do feel like Mick Foley is one of those people, when they say you don’t want to meet your heroes or your idols, that does not exist with Mick Foley. He is just as amazing as you could imagine.”

Green emphasized that she always tries to anticipate what fans want. “I put myself, and I kind of get in the headspace of, ‘What do the fans want to see?’ The fans don’t care if I come out with specific colors on. Maybe they care if I’m wearing an Eagles jersey in Philly, but that doesn’t resonate with all of WWE. That just resonates with the people in the audience, in Philly, and I’m always trying to think, how do I get the entire WWE Universe talking?”

She also values the reactions of her colleagues backstage. “Not only that, if I’m backstage and people are stopping me, my coworkers are stopping me and telling me how awesome this outfit is, I did my job.” Green acknowledged that she is still learning and refining her approach based on fan feedback. “I’m just always trying to get in the mind of fans, but it’s hard, and I’m learning as I go, too. People tell me on Twitter and on social media whether I did something right or wrong. Thank god that was correct.”

Source: Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez

