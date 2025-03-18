Brie Bella on her sister’s WWE return, Swerve Strickland says AEW increases the value of pro wrestlers

– Brie Bella commented on her sister Nikki Bella’s WWE return, hinting at a possible comeback of her own. She playfully remarked, “I’m grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year. You never know—I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Despite the tease, Brie also expressed how happy she is with where she is in life right now, saying, “For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be.”

(Source: The Foothills Focus)

– Swerve Strickland says AEW is increasing the value of professional wrestlers in this industry:

“Sasha Banks had value, Mercedes has more value now because of All Elite Wrestling. Cody had more value because of what AEW was able to do, same with Punk, same with Moxley coming to AEW. Ricky Starks to Saints.

Mercedes was the one that did big for the women… now it makes Becky Lynch look like a little hmm maybe. It makes New Day go, hmm maybe. Charlotte Flair, I wonder, maybe.”

(source: BootlegKev podcast)

