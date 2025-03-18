Austin asked about his relationship with WWE since the TKO merger

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who has been announced for WWE World appearances during Wrestlemania 41 weekend, did an interview with SI.com. At one point, Austin was asked about his relationship with WWE since the TKO merger and here was Austin’s response…

“I don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t really talk to anybody that’s currently wrestling right now anymore. John Cena and I will talk, like once a year, or whatever. I haven’t talked to John in forever. I don’t know. I haven’t been there. I just know finally, there’s a couple of people who work behind the scenes in the office that are still there from when I was there. But they’ve cleaned house pretty good, and it’s a new setup. But I can’t speak to any of that because I honestly do not know.”

“We’re good. I just don’t know how the day-to-days are going, but I mean, they’re pushing the creative envelope in a whole lot of different directions, and it seems like it’s done good for them, I guess.”

