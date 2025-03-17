WrestleMania 41: An Epic Showdown

If you are a wrestling fan, this article is definitely for you. With one of the biggest events in wrestling history about to go down, there is much excitement and anticipation as to who is going to win.

The 41st edition of WrestleMania is upon us and will kick off on April 19th-29th at the Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, Nevada. So we have lined up for you what to expect in this epic tale of wrestling. Let’s jump into it straight away.

Main Highlights

The 41st edition of this match will feature some of the most popular names in WWE as we see some contenders eye the top position while some defend their titles. Some of the biggest highlights will include

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

These two will battle it out for the undisputed WWE title. While most matches are yet to be scheduled, you can rest easy knowing this particular one will take place on the 20th to crown it all.

This follows the unexpected results of the recent match in the elimination chamber, where we saw Cena turn heel and help the Rock in fighting Rhodes. This will surely be one showdown the sportsbook promos will catalog. Be sure not to miss it.

Gunther vs Jey Uso

We will also see Gunther go toe-to-toe with Jey Uso for the title of the World Heavyweight Championship. This is also going to go down as one of the books given the history of the two fighters.

After Uso recently won the Royal Rumble, which many didn’t expect him to, the buzz around him beating Gunther has only grown louder. He managed this feat despite being in a ring with some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Cena and CM Punk. As he rolls into Wrestlemania, the underdog has a chance to show why he deserves the belt.

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte

Talk about raw talent vs experience. Stratton recently made her debut this year and won the WWE Women’s Championship, quite the star. She will be facing 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair prodigy to one of wrestling’s finest, Ric Flair.

This showdown is going to show us just how good Stratton is with the longest-reigning champion eyeing her belt. Despite having made laps around the ring for several years, ‘the Queen’ earned a shot at the title by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble after coming back from an injury.

Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair

Belair has proven herself to be a worthy contender and after winning the elimination match on Monday, she got her chance. We all thought that she would be going up against Rhea Ripley but to everyone’s shock, Sky is going to be the one she faces.

This decision came after Sky’s win on Monday Night Raw. However, we can’t quite count Ripley out yet. Who knows, she just might make an unannounced appearance after all; this is Wrestlemania, home of surprises.

Wrestlemania Predictions

After outlining the matches to expect, we decided to throw in a little extra something. Here are some match predictions for Wrestlemania 41:

Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

After receiving a powerful package piledriver from Kevin Owens, Orton was hospitalized. He made his debut at the elimination chamber, showcasing exactly what made him the 14-time winning champion.

With both of them having banned moves, this is surely going to be one for the books. We see the fight happening but having WWE staff intervening.

Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

The history between these two dates back to Wrestlemania 40. McIntyre beat Rollins last year to scoop the world heavyweight championship. His victory was, however, short-lived since Damian cashed in his money in the bank briefcase that same night.

In the Royal Rumble, Priest eliminated McIntyre. However, the rivalry between these two is yet to settle and Wrestlemania is the perfect place to sort it out.

There you have it folks. Wrestlemania 41 highlights in all its glory. Be sure to follow the matches to see if Cena will get the chance at winning yet another title or if Gunther losing to Uso.

