Updated lineup for Raw, John Cena posts Joker photo on Instagram

– Announced for today’s WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium:

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena to appear

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor – Intercontinental Championship

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Bianca Belair & IYO SKY WrestleMania match contract signing

* Seth Rollins to appear

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

