Updated lineup for Raw, John Cena posts Joker photo on Instagram
– Announced for today’s WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium:
* Cody Rhodes and John Cena to appear
* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor – Intercontinental Championship
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred
* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
* Bianca Belair & IYO SKY WrestleMania match contract signing
* Seth Rollins to appear
* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
– John Cena’s latest instagram picture
#johncena #joker pic.twitter.com/suDwr8oarW
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 17, 2025