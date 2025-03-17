Updated lineup for Raw, John Cena posts Joker photo on Instagram

Mar 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Announced for today’s WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium:

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena to appear
* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor – Intercontinental Championship
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred
* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
* Bianca Belair & IYO SKY WrestleMania match contract signing
* Seth Rollins to appear
* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– John Cena’s latest instagram picture

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vita VonStarr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal