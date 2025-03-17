Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW announced for Las Vegas on April 19

The Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is returning during WrestleMania 41 weekend and will take place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The show is set to start at 10PM PT on Saturday, April 19 after night one of WrestleMania 41 and will feature The Undertaker in an intimate setting sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

The Undertaker has not done one of these shows since December 2024 when he did three dates in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Texas.

Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 11AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

