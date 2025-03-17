The WWE ID Championship Tournament has been confirmed

Mar 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The WWE ID Championship Tournament has been confirmed to be beginning with two shows in Las Vegas on WrestleMania 41 week.

GCW are presenting the event on April 16, while Future Stars of Wrestling are doing so on April 18.

