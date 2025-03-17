The WWE ID Championship Tournament has been confirmed

The WWE ID Championship Tournament has been confirmed to be beginning with two shows in Las Vegas on WrestleMania 41 week.

GCW are presenting the event on April 16, while Future Stars of Wrestling are doing so on April 18.

Breaking: GCW will host Opening Round Matches in the WWE ID Title Tournament as part of The Collective in Las Vegas! This special event takes place on Wednesday, April 16 at 4PM in The Moon Room at The Palms and will stream LIVE on @Triller_TV+ Tickets On Sale this Fri at 10AM pic.twitter.com/NnAcX9ALSv — TheCollective2025 (@collective2025) March 18, 2025

