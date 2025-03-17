Spoilers: TNA Impact television taping results

Matt and PWInsider.com released the following updated spoilers from the TNA iMPACT taping after TNA Sacrifice 2025 this weekend in El Paso, Texas.

No word how any of this may be edited for broadcast, so the results tonight may not air in the same order. Just FYI!

Macklin vs. Joe Alonzo

Alonzo is announced as being from El Paso but claims he’s from Chicago. He gets loud culero chants and has major heat with the crowd. We’re all booing.

More culero chants. Every bit of Alonzo’s offense is met with boos, while “Bulletproof” chants break out.

Macklin stays in control with solid offense.

Macklin gets the win with a spinning fisherman suplex.

Maggie Lee vs. Dani Luna

Maggie Lee starts off in control, using her strength and technique to keep Dani Luna grounded. Luna fights back and takes control with an impressive display of power and agility. She delivers a powerbomb in the corner, leaving Lee stunned. Sensing the moment, Dani capitalizes and finishes Lee off with a modified powerbomb for the win.

We are sold out.

They’re doing some merch peddling during the break—crowd going wild for free shirts and hats… haha.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is coming out, talking about Cora Jade bringing the fight, but she’s still the champ. She takes pride in TNA and is on a mission to prove to the world that she’s the best. The belt proves it, and she’s ready to defend it…Tessa Blanchard is out to a chorus of boos. She claims she’s the best. Slamovich gets jumped by Jacey Jaye. Security rushes out…Santino Marella out to a major pop! The crowd goes wild for him, chanting his name. Santino makes it official: Next week, Slamovich vs. Jade! And Blanchard? Banned from ringside.

Next up: a tag match featuring Travis Williams and Judas Cards of The Northern Armory vs. The Rascalz.

The Rascalz received a major pop from the crowd. The Northern Armory resorted to some shenanigans with outside interference. Cheers erupted for The Rascalz, but The Armory maintained control, quieting the crowd. The fans were eager to see The Rascalz get back into the game. A solid knee strike landed on The Armory, leading to a crucial tag. The Rascalz fought back and gained momentum, executing a double top-rope foot stomp for the win.

First Class Penthouse is next. AJ Francis is getting major heat—and boos. “We don’t care” chants erupt. He mocks the crowd, calling them poor. Chavo Guerrero is out to a massive reaction, with heavy chants for him. AJ asks what he’s doing here and mocks the city, saying, “This is the 915. Aaa yeah.” Now Kazarian is out, confronting Chavo. He brings up old heat between thenexm and claims he’s the King of TNA. The crowd responds with “STFU” chants. Chavo fires back, telling him not to talk smack about El Paso. “This is Chuco Town and Guerrero Country!” The crowd erupts in cheers. Chavo then challenges for a lucha libre-style match next week. Francis wants no part of it and says he’s out of here.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

Major pops for Santana.

The match starts with a moonsault over the top, leading to a brawl at ringside. “F him up!” chants break out. Santana is incredibly over, and the crowd is fully invested—it’s been a really fun match.

Ali retreats to the back of the building, resulting in a 10-count count-out.

Winner: Mike Santana.

Santana grabs the mic and declares, “This is my house!” The crowd erupts in cheers.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather and Ash by Elegance are out. They demand their cake and a moment of silence for Spitfire. From NXT, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson arrive, declaring themselves the true tag team champions and demanding their belts. Spitfire is out and they want their rematch right now! Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley join the fray, stating that they want the TNA Tag Titles as well. There is a big brawl.

Santino Marella rushes out again, declaring, “This is out of control!”

He announces Elegance will defend the titles next week against Gigi and Tatum with Spitfire banned from ringside.

There was a match between Rosemary and Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee. Xia and Lei win after Rosemary accidentally sprays Savannah with green mist, and Lei follows up with a spinning kick to Savannah to pick up the pinfall

Ryan Nemeth promo. The crowd chants “Culero” at the mention of his brother, Nic, turning on Matt Hardy. Nic Nemeth comes out to “Hardy Boyz” chants, followed by more “Culero” chants. Nemeth says, “We just saw Matt and Jeff outside.” Laughs. He claims that TNA is back because of him and accuses Hardy of sneaking in and taking spots in TNA. The crowd erupts with “STFU” chants. Nemeth declares that he and his brother are the greatest brother tag team in history. Leon Slater comes out and calls them crazy. He says someone needs to step up next week—and that he’s going to beat Nemeth’s ass right now. A brawl breaks out. Nemeth takes Slater down, leaving him lying in the ring.

Magno vs. Mance Warner – Squash match. Mance Warner wins.

Elias & Joe Hendry vs. The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) – Hendry gets huge cheers and loud pops from the crowd. Hendry and Elias are super over with the crowd. The System takes control, isolating Elias and beating him down. Outside interference is applied against him. Hendry waits for the hot tag. Elias hits a spinning neckbreaker and finally tags Hendry in. Hendry cleans house, hitting a little spin dance move that pops the crowd. “We Believe” chants erupt. Hendry finishes with a powerbomb for the win.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather and Ash by Elegance vs. Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley . Heather and Ash get the win with a moonsault. Gigi and Tatum put Ash’s face into their celebratory cake

First Class & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aztec Warriors, Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid & Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Chavo is getting huge pops—the crowd is loud! “Let’s go, Chavo!” chants break out. The Aztec Warriors are in control, delivering solid action with a few high spots. 1st Class is drawing major boos and worked over the babyfaces. The crowd is chanting for the hot tag. Chavo finally gets the hot tag and cleans house! He hits the Three Amigos suplex… then goes for Five Amigos—almost pulls it off! A low blow slows him down, but Chavo recovers and hits Three Amigos again. Chavo goes to the top rope… Frog Splash! He lands it for the win.

Jacey Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich picks up the win with a Brainbuster. Tessa attacks Masha and lays her out.

The System comes out. There’s issues. Moose is getting heat for losing to Femi. They say he needs to face his fears and defend the belt in the return of The Ultimate X next week.

***

Note: Matt had to leave the taping before it completed. Ruber Banks sent the following updates and corrections on Sunday AM 3/16.

First, it was Jacy Jane, not Cora Jade, who interrupted Masha’s promo and later had a match and lost to Masha. [Note from Mike: We have corrected the notes above with Ruber’s notes!]

-Before the Nemeth’s promo, there was a match between Rosemary and Savannah vs Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee. -Xia and Lei win after Rosemary accidentally sprays Savannah with green mist, and Lei follows up with a spinning kick to Savannah to pick up the pinfall

-After Heather and Ash by Elegance defeated Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, Gigi and Tatum put Ash’s face into their celebratory cake

-After Masha defeats Jacy Jane, Tessa attacks Masha and lays her out.

Here are the rest of the spoilers:

-Joe Hendry promo where he challenges anyone, from anywhere, to fight him at Rebellion. Elijah comes out and says he is not challenging Joe for a match. Instead he wants to sing a duet with Joe. They start singing “You got a Friend in Me” until Kazarian interrupts. Kazarian brings out his bass guitar and performs songs like La Cucaracha and another song trashing El Paso. The crowd was booing so loud that I couldn’t hear everything he was singing. Kazarian tries to instigate a fight between Elijah and Joe, which ends with Kazarian getting beat up by both men until Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Elijah, which almost hits Joe. Kazarian retreats to the back while Joe and Elijah stare at each other.

-Eric Young defeats Ace Austin by pinfall after a piledriver.

-Nic Nemeth (with Ryan Nemeth in his corner) defeats Leon Slater in a long good match by pinfall after a Danger Zone. The Nemeth brothers attack Leon after the match until the Hardys run them off.

Hardys cuts a promo against the Nemeths and challenges them to a tag match at Rebellion. The Colons interrupt and state that they are the best brother tag team, leading to an El Paso Street Fight between the Hardys and the Colons.

-Hardys beat the Colons in an El Paso Street Fight by pinfall after Jeff does a Swanton on one of the Colons through a table.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

