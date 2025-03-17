Sheamus celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, Viewership for 3/14 Smackdown, Strickland on comparing AEW/WWE

– Dave Meltzer on Smackdown’s viewership: Smackdown did 1.57M/0.52. Viewers down from past few weeks but demo the same. It was up in most of the world. Total viewer drop likely due to Duke vs. UNC head-to-head which won the night, with SD second.

– Sheamus via X:

Faces: Happy St Patrick’s Day! ☘️ Heels: Happy St Patty’s Day! pic.twitter.com/9OBmhyCtLQ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 17, 2025

– Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland (Via “Bootleg Kev” podcast) has his own comparison but explains that fans can enjoy both products (AEW & WWE).

Swerve: “It’s almost like you get the big box offices movies and all that stuff over there, but over there you don’t get green screen, you don’t get wires. Can you friggin act? That’s what AEW is. You have to act in order to perform in our films. We’re A24. The performances and acting have to be pristine. You can enjoy both and both are successful. That’s the beauty of it.”

