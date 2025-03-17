Notes on Steve Austin and Big E

– Steve Austin has expressed his disconnection from WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure.

In an interview with SI, Austin shared his thoughts on WWE under TKO, stating, “I’m not sure. I haven’t spoken to anyone involved. I don’t really keep in touch with anyone currently active in wrestling,” Austin admitted. “John Cena and I might exchange messages once a year or so, but it’s been a long time since we last talked.”

He continued, “They’ve made significant changes, and it’s a completely new setup now. But I can’t really comment on any of it because I’m honestly out of the loop.”

– In a new IGN video where he plays some WWE 2K25, former WWE Champion Big E discussed his relationship with Roman Reigns.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Roman Reigns: “I’ve known Roman for 14 years now. I remember him when he played football at Georgia Tech. I was a defensive tackle, he was a defensive tackle. So he’s someone, I’ve been aware of him since college. I think it was all conference at Georgia Tech. So he was someone, a name I knew from college.”

On an old video of Reigns spotting him in the gym: “Then starting off, there’s a video of me benching 575 at Cena’s gym that was used in a promo package and it’s Roman spotting me. Especially when you first come up in WWE and FCW, there were probably about 40 of us training together in a warehouse. So we’re together every single day. We’re doing shows on the weekends. We’re training together. So I’ve known Roman pretty well.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

