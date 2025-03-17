Nikki Bella on seeing John Cena backstage at the Royal Rumble, AJ Lee and Danhausen (photo)

– John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WWE Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 but the engagement was called off just a year later. Cena ended up marrying Shay Shariatzadeh while Nikki got married to Artem Chigvintsev until the couple split in 2024.

While speaking to Kristin Cavallari on the Let’s Be Honest podcast, Nikki commented on reuniting with Cena backstage at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…

“It was very quick. I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.’ And that was it. That was nice, and it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It’s a good feeling.” (quote courtesy of People.com)

– AJ Lee and Danhausen

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

