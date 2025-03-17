MVP reveals that he has only one major regret in wrestling

MVP recently revealed that he has only one major regret in his professional wrestling career—missing the opportunity to confront a certain executive. While he stopped short of naming the individual, he hinted strongly at his frustration. “You know who I want to say. You know who I want to say, I just don’t know if it would be the best thing to say right now.”

He made it clear that, despite everything he’s experienced in the industry, this one moment still lingers in his mind. “Let’s just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret.” He elaborated, explaining that there was a specific person in power whom he wished he had stood up to. “There is one individual, an executive for a wrestling company that I wish I would have slapped the s*** out of when I wanted to, and I never got the chance.”

MVP left the details vague but suggested that fans and insiders could probably figure out who he was talking about. “I’ll leave it at that. That’s not hard to figure out.” His words have sparked speculation about which executive he might be referring to and what circumstances led to his regret.

Source: The F Y’all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher

