Mickie James/WWE update, Hulk Hogan’s VIP Package discounted, today’s birthdays

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Mickie James has WWE-related promotional appearances scheduled, even after her departure from WWE LFG.” Therefore, fans can definitely expect to see her involved with WWE for the foreseeable future. It was also reported that The Undertaker played a role in getting his wife, Michelle McCool, on the show, as Fightful previously noted, “Undertaker was open to continuing the show if Michelle McCool was involved, so she was brought in to replace Mickie James.” However, there is no indication that The Undertaker actively pushed for Mickie James to be removed, only that he wanted McCool to be part of the show.

– WWE has significantly discounted the price for Hulk Hogan’s VIP Package at WrestleMania 41. The package which includes a “Real American” VIP suite was originally listed at $9,500 and is now down nearly 30% to $6,950 as it continues to drop. This comes after all the controversy currently surrounding Hogan, especially since his appearance on RAW’s Netflix debut where he was booed out of the building.

– Happy birthday to Gia Miller, Solo Sikoa, Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher, Miyu Yamashita and Brody King.

